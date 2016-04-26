BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 26 Australian and New Zealand shares dipped on Tuesday, mirroring softness across much of Asia as investors are wary of taking big positions ahead of key policy meetings this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.76 points to 5220.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was down 0.3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.025 percent or 70.39 points to finish the session at 6795.72.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO