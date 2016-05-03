(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 3 Australian shares jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, to their highest in more than six months, as investors cheered a quarter-point rate cut by the central bank.

ANZ Banking Group was the top performer on the index, up more than 5 percent, despite posting the steepest drop in cash earnings since 2008 as investors welcomed moves to focus on growth and protect capital.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 110.83 points to 5,353.80 at the close of trade. It hit an intra-day high of 5,357 points in late afternoon trading, its highest since October 2015. The benchmark fell 0.18 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 0.75 percent, or 51.2 points, to finish the session at 6,843.01. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)