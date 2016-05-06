BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
SYDNEY May 6 Australian shares recovered from early losses on Friday to finish slightly higher as the odds shortened for another cut in interest rates this year after the central bank slashed its inflation forecasts.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.25 percent, or 12.94 points, to 5292.00 at the close of trade. The benchmark recovered after falling as much as 1.5 percent earlier in the session.
In its 66-page quarterly report, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it now expected underlying inflation to be at just 1 to 2 percent for 2016, below its medium term target of 2 to 3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.32 percent, or 21.63 points, to finish the session at 6898.11. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S