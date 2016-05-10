UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY May 10 The Australian share market closed slightly firmer on Tuesday as investors dumped resource stocks and turned to the major banks in search of yield.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22.1 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 5,342.80.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.35 percent or 24.35 points higher, to finish the session at 6,909.40.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner