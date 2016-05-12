(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 12 Australian shares ran out of steam on Thursday to drop 0.24 percent after five straight days of gains, with financials weighing down the index following Wall Street's weak lead.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 12.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 5,359.30. The benchmark hit a nine-month high of 5,425.20 on Wednesday before easing slightly to close at 5,372.30.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.30 percent, or 21.17 points, to finish the session at 6,923.17. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)