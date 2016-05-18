BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
SYDNEY May 18 Australian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of gains, as investors sold on revived expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike, while New Zealand stocks hit a record closing high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 39.7 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,356.2. After one of its poorest starts to a calendar year in decades, the benchmark has been recovering since April to be up 1 percent so far in 2016.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 7.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,982.6, a record closing high. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.