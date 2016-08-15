BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, with weaker miners offset by gains in the retail sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.16 percent, or 9 points, at 5,539.96.
Among the biggest movers were condom maker Ansell Ltd , which closed 17.7 percent higher, and JB HI-Fi , which ended up 9.9 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.3 percent, or 25.25 points, higher at 7,388.35. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)