MELBOURNE Aug 18 Australian shares shed 0.49 percent on Thursday after a string of mixed earnings reports from the likes of fund manager AMP, and the Australian dollar rose, dampening the country's export potential.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell by 27.25 points to 5,507.80 at the close of trade, having earlier plumbed 5,498.70, its weakest since August 8. The benchmark had ended with a slim gain of 0.05 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed by 0.41 percent or 30.1 points to finish the session at 7,385.12, close to its most recent record high of 7391.65 from Monday.