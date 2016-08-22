For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 22 Weaker mining and bank stocks helped drag the Australia share market lower on Monday.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended 11.58 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 5,515.1.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 56.9 points, or 0.8 percent firmer at 7,462.16. (Reporting by James Regan)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o