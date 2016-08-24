BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian shares struggled to advance on Wednesday, as mixed earnings reports offset a boost from firmer mining and bank stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 7.93 points, or just 0.14 percent, to 5561.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark climbed 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.76 percent, or 57.03 points, to finish the session at 7410.3. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.