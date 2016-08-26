BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian shares slipped 0.5 percent on Friday, their second straight session of losses, led by a heavy sell off in financials including real estate investment trusts even as investors digested earnings of big companies.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 26.39 to 5,515.5 points at the close of trade. The benchmark dipped 0.4 percent on Thursday. It is down 0.2 percent for the week.
REIT BWP was among the biggest losers on the benchmark after Australia's top hardware retailer Bunnings said it would vacate seven of its warehouse properties owned by the trust.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 35.98 points to end at 7,391.3, near a record high of 7,481.68 hit earlier this week. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.