(Updates to close)
Sept 2 Australian shares closed lower for a
third consecutive session on Friday as the prospect of strong
U.S. jobs data, which could help seal the deal for a Federal
Reserve rate rise in the near term, kept investors on
tenterhooks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 42.76 points, or 0.8
percent, lower at 5372.8. The benchmark, which closed 0.3
percent lower on Thursday, lost about 2.6 percent, or 142.67
points, on the week.
Aged care facilities operator Estia Health Ltd and
health food maker Select Harvest were the day's biggest
losers, shedding 6 percent and 9 percent respectively.
While the healthcare and telecom services sectors dragged
the index down this session, basic materials and
telecoms were the week's biggest losers.
Financials shed 1.9 percent on the week, with
Westpac Banking Corp losing 3.1 percent and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 3.2 percent.
Miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
lost 2.9 percent and 4.9 percent respectively, on the week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished
flat at 7426.11 points, with gains in staples, basic materials
and technology offset by energy and financials.
Westpac Banking Corp lost 2 percent, while fuel
retailer Z Energy Ltd shed 1.2 percent
The benchmark gained half a percent this week.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)