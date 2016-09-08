(Updates to close)
Sept 8 Australian shares ended lower on
Thursday, as investors tread with caution ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting later in the day.
The ECB is expected to respond to pressure for further
easing by announcing an extension to its asset purchase
programme by year-end, a Reuters poll showed.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7 percent, or 38.45
points, lower at 5,385.80 at the end of trade. The benchmark
rose marginally on Wednesday.
Dragging down the benchmark were by basic material and
financials stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.5
percent, or 36.38 points, to finish the session at 7,534.73.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)