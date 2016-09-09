(Updates to close)

Sept 9 Australian shares closed at their lowest since early July, dragged down by financials, after a European Central Bank meeting left markets clueless about its future monetary policy moves.

Investors shrugged off data from China, Australia's biggest trading partner, showing a moderation in producer price deflation, adding to growing evidence of a steadying economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.9 percent, or 46.55 points, lower at 5339.2.

The benchmark, which lost 0.7 percent on Thursday and 0.6 percent on the week, closed lower for a second consecutive session.

The "Big Four" banks lost between 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.9 percent, or 66.13 points, ending at 7468.6.

