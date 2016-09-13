(Updates to close)
Sept 13 Australian shares edged lower on
Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in financial and energy stocks
as investors remained tentative ahead of next week's meeting of
the Federal Reserve.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a fourth-straight
session, finishing down 11.81 points, or 0.2 percent, at
5,207.8, its lowest close since July 6.
Markets have been on a shaky footing for much of the past
few weeks on speculation on what the Fed might do at its meeting
next week. The bets are still on U.S. rates staying on hold next
week and probably move higher by year-end.
Financial stocks accounted for more than half of the losses
on the benchmark index, with the "Big Four" banks declining
between 1 percent to 1.3 percent. Concerns over earnings growth
and competition have pressured the sector recently.
Telecom giant Telstra Ltd fell 1 percent to close
at its lowest since October 2013.
Energy stocks dropped to their lowest in over two
months as oil prices tumbled, with Oil Search sliding 2
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index, which lost
2.5 percent on Monday, fell 0.42 percent, or 30.53 points to its
lowest in over a month at 7,249.23.
Utilities and industrials were the biggest drag on the
index.
Auckland Airport lost 2.9 percent while energy
company Mercury NZ tumbled 7.4 percent to its lowest
since June.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)