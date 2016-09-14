(Updates to close)
Sept 14 Australian shares recovered from
four-straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, boosted by
financial stocks, as expectations rose of the country's 30-year
bond debut drawing strong demand.
The S&P/ASX 200 index inched higher, finishing up
19.92 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,227.7.
The "Big Four" banks gained between 0.6 percent to 1.5
percent.
Telecoms giant Telstra Ltd reversed losses to close
2.6 percent higher in what is its biggest daily percentage gain
since early May.
The world's largest standalone winemaker Treasury Wine
Estates extended gains to rise 1.8 percent, while
retail giant Wesfarmers climbed more than 1 percent.
Mining giants BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
slipped 1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended
weaker for a fifth straight session, falling 0.5 percent or
38.51 points to 7,210.72.
Utilities and industrials were the biggest drag on the
benchmark index.
Power generation company Meridian Energy was the
biggest loser on the index, falling more than 3 percent, hurt by
weak retail sales volumes in August which fell 4.5 percent
year-on-year.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)