(Updates to close)
Sept 16 Australian shares rose for a
third-straight session on Friday, with financial leading broad
gains as global equities firmed after weak U.S. data dented the
chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next
week.
U.S. August retail sales fell more than expected amid weak
purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods. Other data
on Thursday showed a drop in U.S. manufacturing output last
month.
The reduced likelihood of a Fed hike next week meant global
liquidity will remain relatively flush for a longer period,
bolstering riskier assets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.1 percent or 56.84
points higher at 5,296.7.
Despite the gains, the benchmark failed to avoid a
fifth-straight weekly loss.
The 'Big Four' banks gained between 1 percent to 1.1
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped
six-straight sessions of losses to rise 0.8 percent, or 54.27
points, ending at 7,250.51.
The benchmark lost 2.9 percent on the week in its biggest
weekly loss since February.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)