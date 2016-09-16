(Updates to close)

Sept 16 Australian shares rose for a third-straight session on Friday, with financial leading broad gains as global equities firmed after weak U.S. data dented the chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

U.S. August retail sales fell more than expected amid weak purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods. Other data on Thursday showed a drop in U.S. manufacturing output last month.

The reduced likelihood of a Fed hike next week meant global liquidity will remain relatively flush for a longer period, bolstering riskier assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.1 percent or 56.84 points higher at 5,296.7.

Despite the gains, the benchmark failed to avoid a fifth-straight weekly loss.

The 'Big Four' banks gained between 1 percent to 1.1 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped six-straight sessions of losses to rise 0.8 percent, or 54.27 points, ending at 7,250.51.

The benchmark lost 2.9 percent on the week in its biggest weekly loss since February. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)