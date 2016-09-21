(Updates to close)
Sept 21 Australian shares rose for a second
straight session on Wednesday, spurred by the Bank of Japan's
decision to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an
overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.7 percent, or
36.03 points, at 5,339.6, with financials leading the way.
Australia and New Zealand Banking, one of the "big
four" Australian banks, extended gains into a sixth-straight
session to climb 1.7 percent in what is its longest streak of
gains since July.
Retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd ended 1.8 pct higher to
hit a near-one month high.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped
three sessions of gains to slide 0.4 percent or 27.28 points to
7,281.17.
Orion Health Group was the biggest percentage loser
on the index, plummeting 5.3 percent to close at a five-month
low.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)