Sept 21 Australian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, spurred by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.7 percent, or 36.03 points, at 5,339.6, with financials leading the way.

Australia and New Zealand Banking, one of the "big four" Australian banks, extended gains into a sixth-straight session to climb 1.7 percent in what is its longest streak of gains since July.

Retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd ended 1.8 pct higher to hit a near-one month high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped three sessions of gains to slide 0.4 percent or 27.28 points to 7,281.17.

Orion Health Group was the biggest percentage loser on the index, plummeting 5.3 percent to close at a five-month low. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)