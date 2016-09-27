(Updates to close)
By Aparajita Saxena
Sept 27 Australian shares pared early losses on
Tuesday on investor views that Democratic Hillary Clinton won
the first U.S. president debate with Republican rival Donald
Trump.
Traders are wary over the uncertainty that a Trump
presidency might bring, especially in areas of U.S. foreign
policy, trade and the domestic economy, while viewing Clinton as
the candidate of status quo.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished down 0.5 percent at
5,405.9 points, after slumping 1.1 percent in early trade.
The S&P/ASX 200 Financials (GIC) Index ended 0.73
percent lower, with Australia's "big four" banks leading losses.
Renewable energy company Infigen Energy Ltd was the
biggest percentage loser on the index, falling 5 percent to its
lowest in almost four months. Coal miner Whitehaven Coal
also ended 3.1 percent lower.
Qantas Airways shed 2.2 percent, its biggest
percentage loss in a little more than two weeks after snapping
four straight sessions of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also pared
early losses to end down nearly 0.2 percent, or 12 points, after
receding 0.6 percent in morning trade.
Losses in financials and telecommunication services were
offset by gains in materials and healthcare stocks.
Fletcher Building Ltd, the second biggest gainer on
the index ended 1.6 percent higher, while energy company Genesis
Energy Ltd slipped 1.78 percent after crude futures
fell on profit-taking.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)