Sept 28 Australian shares ended fractionally
higher on Wednesday, as investors continued to digest Hillary
Clinton's perceived win over Donald Trump in the first U.S.
presidential debate, but were under pressure from oil price
falls.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 6.51 points or 0.1
percent to 5,412.4.
Australian energy index shed 1.2 percent, led by
declines in oil and gas explorers Santos Ltd and Beach
Energy that fell 2-3 percent.
Power retailer AGL Energy was the biggest
percentage gainer on the index after it announced a A$596
million ($457.43 million) buyback, adding it expects FY17
underlying profit of A$720 million and A$800 million, up from
FY16's reported underlying profit of A$701 million.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up
37.53 points or 0.5 percent to finish at 7,290.45, led by
telecom shares.
Telecom services provider Chorus Ltd was the
biggest gainer, up 2.7 percent.
($1 = 1.3029 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)