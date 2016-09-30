(Updates to close)
Sept 30 Australia shares ended lower on Friday,
with financials accounting for more than half the losses, as
concerns over Deutsche Bank's health frayed investors' nerves.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 35.35 points
or 0.7 percent to close at 5,435.9.
The index rose 4 percent on the quarter, its best quarter
this year. Shares gained marginally on a monthly basis.
Southern Cross Media was the worst performer on the
index, down 13.2 percent, after Nine Entertainment Co
exited the company.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index trimmed
morning losses to finish the session 0.24 percent or 17.6 points
up at 7,361.09.
The index recorded its fourth consecutive quarterly
percentage gain, up 6.7 percent.
Telecom counters led gains, with Spark New Zealand
up 2 percent.
