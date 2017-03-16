(Updates to close)
March 16 Australian shares ended higher for a
third straight session on Thursday as gains in commodity prices
boosted mining and oil stocks such as BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2 percent, or 11.8
points, to 5,785.8 at the close of trade.
BHP Billiton led the gains, surging 3.7 percent,
its biggest percentage gain in more than two months.
Crude oil prices extended gains on Thursday from the
previous session as U.S. stockpiles eased from record highs,
while metals including iron ore and copper also rose, boosting
sentiment.
Iron ore miners Rio Tinto Ltd and Fortescue Metals
Group gained 2.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the financial index ended 1.1 percent
lower, dragged down by the "big four" banks which slid in the
range of 0.3 percent to 2.4 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday
for the second time in three months, but did not flag any plan
to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening, a concern that
had lingered among some market participants.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the ASX 200
by a 1.2-to-1 ratio.
Five companies on the S&P/ASX 200 index posted 52-week
highs, while two fell to one-year lows.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose
0.3 percent, or 20.69 points, to close at 7,151.99.
Statistics New Zealand said gross domestic product rose 0.4
percent in October-December from the previous three
months.
Auckland International Airport was among the big
gainers on the benchmark, closing 2.5 percent higher.
(Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)