(Updates to close)
March 21 Australian shares closed marginally
lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, which dipped
over concerns that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes
and boost the economy could take longer than previously
expected.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged lower by 0.1 percent, or
4.31 points, to 5,774.6 points at the close of trade.
The materials sector was the biggest drag on the index, led
by losses in miners BHP Billiton and South32 Ltd
which fell 1 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
Sentiment was affected by steel and iron ore futures in
China which retreated 3 percent after recent sharp gains.
Real estate stocks Scentre Group and Goodman Group
Pty Ltd were also in the red after Australia's central
bank warned of growing risks in the hot housing
market.
Meanwhile, cleaner-caterer Spotless Group jumped 49
percent to close at a five-month high after Downer EDI
offered to buy the company for A$1.27 billion ($978.5
million).
Despite the overall declines, advancing issues outnumbered
decliners by a ratio of 1.3-to-1.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent or 28.49 points to finish the session at 7,085.54.
A2 Milk was the biggest gainer, rising 4.5 percent
to close at an all-time high, after reports that China had
backed down on cross border e-commerce laws that had threatened
to disrupt the flow of Australian vitamins and milk powder in
Chinese markets.
($1 = 1.2979 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)