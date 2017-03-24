(Updates to close)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with
financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks
hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a
campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.
Australia and New Zealand Banking raised its
variable interest rates on investor loans by 25 basis points
while Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it was
raising rates on interest-only and investment home loans by
between 24 and 26 bps, effective May 8.
The out-of-cycle hikes come at a time when the central bank
held rates steady for an eighth straight month in March, citing
the "build-up of risks" in home prices and household
debt.
The S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.8 percent, or 45.55
points to 5,753.50 points at the close of trade. The benchmark
slipped 0.8 percent this week after two straight weekly gains.
The "big four" banks closed 0.5 percent to 1.9 percent
firmer, lifting the financials index 1.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.2 percent, or 11.28 points, to finish the session at 7,073.83.
The index fell 1.2 percent this week, recording its biggest
weekly decline this year.
Telecom company Chorus Ltd was the single biggest
drag, sliding 2.4 percent after smaller rival TeamTalk
announced plans to sell a 70 percent stake in its rural internet
services provider Farmside to Vodafone New Zealand.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)