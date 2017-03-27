(Updates to close)
March 27 Australian shares slipped on Monday in
the wake of Wall Street's fall on Friday, with mining stocks
accounting for most of the slide.
President Donald Trump's failure to get a healthcare plan
through the U.S. House of Representatives raised questions about
his ability to push through tax cuts and fiscal spending to
boost the economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 6.85 points or 0.12
percent to 5,746.7 at the close of trade.
Some analysts expect a much more severe reaction to the
failed healthcare legislation when the U.S. share markets reopen
later on Monday.
The big pressure points for the Australian benchmark index
were metal majors. BHP Billiton fell 2.9 percent, Rio
Tinto was off 1.8 percent and Fortescue Metals
down 3.0 percent.
They fell after Chinese steel and iron ore futures sank to
their lowest in more than six weeks on Monday, amid mounting
concerns about demand and growing inventories.
Origin Energy tried to contain the bleeding, ending
up as much as 2.7 percent, to its highest in around five weeks,
on the back of oil gains in U.S. overnight trading on Friday.
Shares of department store giant Myer Holdings
spiked in the last few minutes of trading, and rose 18.3 percent
for the day. The Australian Financial Review quoted sources as
saying 10 percent of its shares were bought by Australian
businessman Solomon Lew at a premium. (bit.ly/2o7GLpo)
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.16
percent or 11.12 points lower, to finish the session at
7,062.71.
Auckland International Airport was the weakest
performer on the index, knocking off 0.09 percent, while A2 Milk
Company closed at a record high.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)