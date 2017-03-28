(Updates to close)
March 28 Australian shares closed at their
highest in nearly two years on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in
financials with the recent round of mortgage rate hikes driving
bullish sentiment across the banking sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3 percent, or 74.5
points, to 5,821.2, its highest close since May 2015.
The rally was broad-based with advancing issues outnumbering
declining ones by 9.21 to 1.
Financials accounted for more than half of the gains, with
the country's biggest mortgage lender, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, rising 2.2 percent to a more than one-month
closing high.
Australia and New Zealand Banking jacked up
mortgage rates for speculative buyers on Friday as part of an
intensifying campaign by regulators to hose down a heated
housing market.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
and Westpac Banking Corp made similar hikes
earlier this month.
Among other gainers, Quintis Ltd leapt 13.6 percent
after the sandalwood plantation group said its managing director
had resigned and would consider making a takeover offer for the
company together with an unnamed international
group.
The move follows the publication last week of a highly
negative report by short-seller Glaucus Research that knocked
down Quintis shares by about 25 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index nudged up
0.04 percent, or 2.52 points, to finish the session at 7,065.23.
Gains in healthcare and utilities were offset by declines in
consumer staples and industrials.
Air New Zealand was the biggest percentage gainer
on the index, rising 3.1 percent.
(Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)