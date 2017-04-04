(Updates to close)
Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday as losses in financials
eclipsed gains in the material sector in a session marked by a
general rise in global risk aversion.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates
at a record low of 1.5 percent, as widely expected, in the face
of a red-hot property markets.
Soaring home prices, mainly in Sydney and Melbourne, have
virtually shut the door on any further stimulus, with regulators
stepping up new measures to cool the property
market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.3 percent lower at
5,856.60, tracking weaker Asian markets as investors fretted
about a looming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and
his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
Financials accounted for nearly two thirds of the
losses on the benchmark, with the "Big Four" finishing 0.4 to 1
percent lower.
On the positive ledger, material stocks ended 0.6
percent higher, with gold shares gaining the most as prices for
the yellow metal hit one-week highs amid a bid for safety in the
wake of rising geopolitical tensions.
Gold miners Newcrest Mining Ltd, Northern Star
Resources Ltd and Evolution Mining Ltd gained
3.5 percent to 4.9 percent.
Australian thermal coal prices rose to a four-month high on
Monday due to a disruption to domestic exports from Cyclone
Debbie, which struck last week.
Shares of coal miners with assets in jurisdictions that were
not impacted by Debbie surged, as the impact of the cyclone
raised the prospect of major producers declaring force majeure.
Whitehaven Coal Ltd climbed 5.5 percent, while New
Hope Corporation Ltd closed up 3.9 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, or 19.52 points, to finish the session at 7,244.54.
Utilities accounted for half the gains on the index, with
Meridian Energy Ltd and Contact Energy Ltd
rising 3.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)