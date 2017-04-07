(Updates to close)
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as
investors took flight from global risk after the United States
launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply
escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.
Investors were already in a cautious mood as they awaited
the outcome of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his
Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and a key monthly jobs report
later in the day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.1 percent to finish
at 5,862.50, trimming modest earlier gains in the wake of the
U.S. attacks on Syria. Over the week, the benchmark declined
0.04 percent in a period that was marked by a lack of conviction
from buyers.
"I think this has become something a bit more concerning
between the U.S. and Russia," said Chris Weston, an
institutional dealer at IG Markets, adding markets will be keen
to see the response from Moscow and Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
"If we do see a response from Assad, then markets will
probably come off a little bit more."
Trump ordered the multiple missile strikes against a Syrian
airbase in response to a deadly chemical attack in a rebel-held
area.
The attacks spurred a flight to safety in global financial
markets, sending oil and gold prices rallying as the dollar
slipped.
Gold index ended 2.9 percent higher, with Newcrest
Mining leading the gains.
Utility company AGL Energy Ltd closed 2.6 percent
higher. Banks and material stocks were modestly down.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined
0.6 percent or 45.76 points to finish the session at 7,243.76.
The benchmark added 0.7 percent this week.
Utilities and healthcare stocks lost the most on the index,
with Meridian Energy Ltd shedding 1.9 percent while Fisher &
Paykel Healthcare Corp gave up nearly 1 percent.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Urvashi Goenka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)