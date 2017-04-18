(Updates to close)
April 18 Australian shares finished lower on
Tuesday as resources stocks were aggressively sold on fears of
oversupply.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 53.25 points or 0.9
percent lower at 5836.7.
Traders exited their bullish bets on resources shares after
global oil prices and iron ore futures in China slipped on
oversupply concerns.
Data released on Monday showed that China's crude steel
output hit a record 72 million tonnes in March as mills raised
output.
The benchmark metal index slipped to a one-month
low, with big names BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
ending in negative territory.
Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest independent
oil and gas producer, closed 0.4 percent lower.
Financial stocks added to the losses, with the 'Big Four'
banks ending down after minutes of the central bank's April
meeting cemented views interest rates would stay low for longer.
Telecom operator Telstra Corp Ltd dropped for a
fourth straight session and ended lower. The stock has been on a
losing streak since April 12 after rival TPG Telecom Ltd
won a spectrum auction.
Meanwhile, coal railway line operator Aurizon Holdings
tumbled to a two-month low after it slashed its annual
profit guidance in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Aurizon shares closed 1.5 percent lower.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended
steady at 7233.61. Gains in industrial stocks were capped by
financial and healthcare stocks.
Market participants will be looking out for New Zealand's
inflation data due later this week. Twelve economists polled by
Reuters on average expect the CPI to reach the central bank
target mid-point of 2 percent growth in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)