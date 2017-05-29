(Updates to close)
May 29 Australian shares ended lower on Monday
as weaker commodity prices took a toll on mining and energy
stocks, while financials slipped on lingering worries stemming
from a government levy on deposits.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8 percent, or 44.56
points, at 5,707.10, with trading largely sparse as markets were
closed for holidays in China, Britain and the United States.
The benchmark had added 0.4 percent last week.
Major miners Rio Tinto and BHP fell 1.5
percent and 0.7 percent respectively after Australian media on
Sunday reported that both firms could be hit by an iron ore tax
in Western Australia. [bit.ly/2qtq5JU
]
The world's no.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group
shed 3 percent on persistent weakness in ore prices.
Financial stocks extended a four-week losing streak, mainly
hurt by government's early-May announcement that it was placing
a levy on deposits for the country's biggest banks.
The financial index was down 1.4 percent, its
biggest fall since December, 2016. The 'Big Four' banks fell
between 1.3 percent and nearly 2 percent.
"The sector has fallen out of favour since the announcemnt
of the bank levy," said Ric Spooner, chief market strategist at
CMC Markets.
New Zealand's benchmark index finished down 0.4
percent, or 28.83 points, at 7412.74, dragged down by financials
and consumer stocks.
Dairy company a2 Milk, down 3.2 percent, was the
biggest loser on the benchmark.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Susan
Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)