(Updates to close)
May 31 Australian shares ended marginally higher
on Wednesday as gains in the consumer and financial sectors
offset losses in energy and materials stocks, which suffered
from weak commodity prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.1 percent at
5,724.60 points, to follow on from a 0.2 percent gain on
Tuesday.
However, it shed 3.4 percent in May, a month marked by
geopolitical uncertainty across the globe.
Mining majors BHP and Rio Tinto, lost 0.4
percent and 0.7 percent respectively. BHP was also hit by a
slump in oil prices, which suffered as rising output from Libya
added to concerns about increasing U.S. production undermining
OPEC-led production cuts.
Utility stock Origin Energy, which has significant
natural gas interests, pulled the sector down by falling nearly
3 percent.
However, sentiment was boosted earlier in the session by
better than expected Chinese manufacturing data, which gave
consumers stocks a lift.
Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure, which
reported solid half-year earnings last week, rose to a record
high.
Australia's five big banks added to their gains from the
previous session by rising in a range of 0.3 percent to 1.4
percent.
Earnings outlook for banks, however, remains bleak in the
face of regulatory headwinds.
The financial index lost 9.2 percent on the month.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat
as gains in financials offset losses in consumer stocks.
The benchmark finished higher for a fifth straight month
this year.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)