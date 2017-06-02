(Updates to close)
June 2 Australian shares were broadly firmer on
Friday, and for a second straight week, tracking a buoyant Wall
Street and propped up by gains in banks and miners.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent to 5,788.10,
after it gained 0.2 percent the previous session. For the week,
the index rose 0.6 percent. The market lost 3.4 percent in May.
Major U.S. share indexes touched record highs after
manufacturing and jobs indicators suggested the economy was
picking up speed, bolstering firm expectations of a U.S. Federal
Reserve rate rise in June.
The ADP private sector report showed 253,000 jobs were added
in May, beating a Reuters poll of 185,000 and providing a sturdy
platform for the official non-farm payrolls report due later on
Friday.
Ben Le Brun, markets analyst at OptionXpress, said Aussie
markets were also seeing a continuation in terms of bargain
hunting in the financial space.
"Perhaps we're seeing bargain hunting across the market
given we've seen a sizeable pullback in the month of May."
The 'Big Four' banks were the biggest gainers on the main
index, up in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.2 percent.
Mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP's 1.7
percent and 1.4 percent rise, respectively, boosted both the
benchmark and the mining index.
However, the metals and miners index finished
marginally lower on the week, which was marked by weakness in
commodity prices.
Chinese iron ore futures rebounded on Friday after six days
of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.7
percent, or 49.07 points, to finish the session at 7,499.97.
The benchmark gained for a second straight week, adding 0.8
percent.
Consumer and energy stocks led the rise, with building
materials maker Fletcher Building posting the biggest
gains on the main index.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)