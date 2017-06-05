(Updates to close)
June 5 Australian shares ended lower on Monday,
snapping four sessions of gains, with declines led by the
country's big banks, though basic material stocks also
weakened.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 33.214 points, or 0.6
percent to 5,754.9 at the close of trade.
While a terror attack in London over the weekend and
disappointing U.S. jobs data released on Friday hurt sentiment,
there was also some concern that Australian gross domestic
product data due for release on Wednesday could prove
disappointing, analysts said.
"There is also worry that over all the Australian economy is
slowing down. You've got investors reducing exposure," said
Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean
Equities in Sydney, said.
The financial index dropped 1.5 percent, with the
'Big 4' banks losing between 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank fell 4.4 percent to its
lowest in nearly seven months after an announced change in the
accounting treatment for its homesafe unit was poorly received.
Miners BHP and Rio Tinto both fell 1
percent, as concerns over Chinese demand remained despite a
survey showing the Chinese services sector expanded at its
fastest in four months in May.
"The services data today was quite strong but the market
doesn't believe that the Chinese can keep this up. So in the
short term there is a little bit of panic setting in,"
Somasundaram said.
Energy stocks reversed, with the energy index inching 0.2
percent up as global oils prices rose more than 1 percent on
Monday.
Origin Energy and WorleyParsons gained 1
percent each, while Woodside Petroleum trimmed losses,
to end 0.3 percent lower.
The New Zealand stock market was closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)