(Updates to close)
June 9 Australian shares ended little changed on
Friday as no clear winner emerged from Britain's parliamentary
election.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.02 percent, or 1.023
points to 5,677.8 at close of trade. For the week, it lost 1.9
percent, its first such loss in three weeks.
With 633 out of 650 seats declared in the UK elections, the
Conservatives had won 308 seats and were therefore no longer
able to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a
parliamentary majority. Labour had won 258 seats.
Among Aussie stocks, miners BHP and Rio Tinto
contributed most to gains on the benchmark, rising 1
percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, with Rio hitting its
highest close in over a week.
Gains in Qantas Airways of 3.3 percent also buoyed
the benchmark.
National Australia Bank, Woodside Petroleum
and Telstra shares were the biggest drags on
the index, falling between 0.7 percent and 2.3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3
percent, or 22.56 points, to 7,436.1, posting its fourth
straight session of losses.
On the week, the index lost 0.9 percent, its worst week
since late March.
Industrial stocks led the falls as Auckland International
Airport and Port of Tauranga shed 1.4 percent
and 1.6 percent.
Australia's stock market will be closed on Monday for a
public holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)