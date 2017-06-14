(Updates to close)
June 14 Australian shares ended broadly firmer
for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, tracking record
highs on Wall Street that was helped by a rebound in technology
stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1 percent, or 61.13
points, to 5,833.9, its highest close in a month.
The benchmark added 1.7 percent on Tuesday in its best day
in seven months.
Investors are awaiting clarity on the future path of U.S.
monetary policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting where it
is widely expected to raise rates. The central bank is due to
announce its monetary policy decision at 1800 GMT.
Financials stocks were the top gainers, with Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, the biggest by market value, rising
1.4 percent.
CBA's 'Big Four' peers rose in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.7
percent.
Gold stocks guided the metals and miners index
higher, while mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto
held steady.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up
0.6 percent, or 43.91 points, at 7,483.99.
Fisher & Pay Healthcare Corp and Spark New Zealand
were the biggest gainers on the benchmark by weight,
adding 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)