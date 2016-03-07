(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 7 Australian shares surged to a
two-month high on Monday, notching up gains for a sixth straight
session, led by a strong rally in banks and resource counters.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 52.79 points, or 1.04
percent, to 5,142.81 at the close of trade. After a sombre start
to 2016, the benchmark last week rallied 4.3 percent, the
largest weekly gain since October.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended
nearly unchanged at 6,418.13 points after hitting a record
6,426.57 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)