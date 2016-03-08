BRIEF-Principal reports new $250 mln share repurchase authorization
* Principal® announces new $250 million share repurchase authorization
SYDNEY, March 8 Australian shares ended a week-long winning streak and fell on Tuesday as investors took profits on banks and miners, while New Zealand shares rose to a new record.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.8 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,108.0 at the close of trade, its first decline in seven sessions.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 27.8 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish the session at 6,446.7, its fourth day in a row of hitting a record. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.