BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 9 Australian shares closed up nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, more than making up the previous day's losses to reach a 2-month high, while New Zealand stocks hit a fresh record, as investors shrugged off weaker oil prices and sought bargains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 49.2 points to end the day at 5,157.2, its highest since Jan. 5. A day earlier, the benchmark index had closed down 35 points to snap a six-day winning streak.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed 10.5 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish the session at 6,457.3, its fifth day in a row of hitting a record. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.