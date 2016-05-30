BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 30 Australian shares held near nine-month highs on Monday, as a rebound in oil prices offset weakness in the mining sector, while New Zealand stocks scaled a record high, putting both indices on track for a 3 percent monthly gain.
The S&P/ASX 200 index nudged up 2.1 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,408.0 at the close of trade. After one of the worst starts to a calendar year in decades, the benchmark is now up 2 percent so far in 2016.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 27.1 points, or 0.4 percent, surpassing 7,000 for the first time to finish the session at 7,019.6. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.