(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 6 Australian and New Zealand shares rose on Monday on the back of strong gains in mining stocks, after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs growth knocked the U.S. dollar and sent gold and metal prices higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 41.5 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,360.4 at the close of trade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 21.3 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish the session at 7,024.38. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)