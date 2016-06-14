(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 14 Australian shares dropped more than two percent on Tuesday, the biggest single-day drop in four months, tracking declines offshore on worries about U.S. growth and Britain potentially pulling out of the European Union.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 109.29 points to 5203.30 at the close of trade. The benchmark sled to its lowest point in more than one month, closing down 2.06 percent from Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.29 percent or 89.32 points to finish the session at 6834.95, its lowest since May 5. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)