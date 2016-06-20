BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 20 Australian and New Zealand shares rose on Monday as the latest poll showed Britons leaning in favour of staying in the European Union, which spurred a move out of safe-haven gold and back into banking and mining stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 94.13 points, or 1.82 percent, to 5256.80 at the close of trade. The gains helped to claw back much of last week's 3 percent drop, which was largely sparked by Brexit fears.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 22.47 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish the session at 6869.54. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c