SYDNEY, June 21 Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly optimistic the United Kingdom will vote to stay in the European Union.

However, shares in New Zealand fell.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,274.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark has risen for each of the past three sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 30.1 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish the session at 6,839.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)