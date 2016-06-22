BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 22 Australian shares ended a touch lower on Wednesday, with gold miners among the biggest losers ahead of Britain's EU referendum.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.46 points, or 0.07 percent, down at 5,270.9.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 57.66 points, or 0.843 percent lower at 6781.74.
Gold miners lost ground as bullion traded down amid expectations Britain would vote to stay in the European Union.
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project