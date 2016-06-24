(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 24 Australian shares plunged more
than 3 percent and New Zealand stocks slumped more than 2
percent on Friday, as voters in Britain took the historic
decision to pull out of the European Union, roiling global
markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 3.17 percent, or 167.484
points, to end the session at 5,113.20. It was the benchmark's
biggest single-day fall since September 2015 and wiped A$50
billion ($36.82 billion) off the exchange.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 2.25
percent, or 153.57 points, to finish the session at 6,667.78.
($1 = 1.3580 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)