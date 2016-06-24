(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 24 Australian shares plunged more than 3 percent and New Zealand stocks slumped more than 2 percent on Friday, as voters in Britain took the historic decision to pull out of the European Union, roiling global markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 3.17 percent, or 167.484 points, to end the session at 5,113.20. It was the benchmark's biggest single-day fall since September 2015 and wiped A$50 billion ($36.82 billion) off the exchange.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 2.25 percent, or 153.57 points, to finish the session at 6,667.78. ($1 = 1.3580 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)