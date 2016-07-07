BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, July 7 Australian share market gains were capped on Thursday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the nation's credit outlook from stable to negative, while New Zealand shares edged higher.
After rising nearly 1 percent at the opening, the S&P/ASX 200 index shed some gains to close up 30.4 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,227.9. The benchmark is down 1 percent so far in 2016.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 30.3 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish the session at 7,007.5. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: