(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 11 Australian shares closed 2
percent, or 106.6 points higher on Monday, helped by a clear
winner in the national election and a firmer lead from U.S.
markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 2 percent, or 106.6
points higher at 5,337.1 at the close of trade.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has begun the hard work of
uniting a divided parliament after claiming a tight victory in
Australia's cliffhanger election.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.9
percent, or 62.35 points higher, to finish the session at
7,062.45.
