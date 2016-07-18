(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 18 Australian shares edged up on Monday despite a weaker resources sector and concerns that events in France and Turkey would weigh on equities markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 percent, or 28.9 points, higher 5,458.5.

Australia's Small Ordinaries index posted its ninth straight positive session, driven by investors seeking opportunities away from underperforming large financial stocks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.47 percent, or 33 points, higher at 7,105.95. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)