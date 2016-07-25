(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 25 The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.64 percent, or 35.4 points higher at 5,533.6, helped by a big lift in the shares of Woolworths after the supermarket chain said it would close stores and cut staff numbers.

Woolworths ended 8.2 percent higher at A$24.30

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished up 1.3 percent, or 91 points at 7,317.3.

