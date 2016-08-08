(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 8 Australian shares closed firmer on Monday, tracking Wall Street's positive lead, with banks and industrial metals miners spearheading gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 40.39 points, to 5,537.8, not far off its highest since August 2015.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 39.88 points to finish the session at 7,348.3. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kim Coghill)